In France, the online platforms Vinted, Leboncoin, Amazon, eBay, Meta and TikTok pledged to identify and remove suspicious listings following protests and riots that affected more than 3,000 businesses, according to Trade Minister Serge Papin. Fortune reports.

Among those affected were stores in Paris's Les Halles district, including Hermès, The North Face and Louis Vuitton. Shortly after the looting at demonstration sites, listings selling cosmetics, care products and bags began appearing on online marketplaces. This raised concerns about the resale of stolen goods.

Platform commitments

On Monday evening, Papin and Digital Technologies Minister Anne Le Hénanff convened platform representatives for a video conference and demanded that such offers be removed. According to French technology website NeozOne, the companies pledged to report suspicious listings to investigators, pay attention to abnormally low prices, large batches of new goods and items bearing anti-theft tags.

The platforms must also warn buyers that purchasing stolen property is a crime and disclose the number of listings removed. The first data were to be provided within 48 hours of the meeting.

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Vinted said that selling stolen goods or requests to purchase them on the platform are strictly prohibited. A representative of the service said the company is cooperating with law enforcement agencies and French authorities, and is also adapting its procedures to identify new risks. Vinted had previously said it recorded a noticeable increase in listings for luxury items.

Business losses

Ratings agency Morningstar DBRS estimated potential insured losses from the unrest in France at up to €1.2 billion, provided there is no further violence. The French Federation of Trade and Distribution estimates direct losses at several hundred million euros.

Carrefour lowered its profit forecast for the 2026 financial year, linking this to losses caused by the unrest. According to CEO Alexandre Bompard, about 50 company stores were affected on the first day, many of them were looted. Carrefour estimated the impact on operating profit at €80 million to €200 million.

French President Emmanuel Macron said those involved in the looting would be held accountable. In France, handling stolen property is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €375,000. On October 27, the French Senate is due to begin considering a bill providing for collective financial liability of participants in gatherings during which damage was caused.

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