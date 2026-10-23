In India, demand for Jio Platforms shares during its $3.2 billion initial public offering exceeded the volume offered by more than sevenfold on the final day for applications. The company is part of the Reliance Industries group of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Applications worth more than $16 billion

As Channel NewsAsia reports, strong demand was driven by institutional and retail investors, company employees, and existing shareholders. If most applications were submitted at the upper end of the price range — 1,119 rupees per share — total demand exceeded $16 billion.

Anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock, and Fidelity, submitted applications for the quota reserved for them on Monday. The $854 million in shares allocated to this investor category received applications worth more than $25 billion.

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India’s largest IPO

Jio’s IPO has been described as the largest in India’s history. The offering values Jio Platforms at up to $108.3 billion and could potentially make the company one of the country’s largest by market capitalization after trading begins on October 28. Investors in Jio Platforms include Meta Platforms and Google, which is owned by Alphabet. The company is led by Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani.

The IPO was fully subscribed within two hours of opening on Wednesday, differing from typical practice in the Indian market, where institutional investors often submit applications near the end of the application period. As of Friday, the retail portion of the IPO was oversubscribed twofold, the employee quota by 2.5 times, and the quota for existing Reliance shareholders by 5.7 times.

More than 500 million users

Jio’s telecommunications business was launched in 2016. The company entered the market with free voice and data services, intensifying competition for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. More than 500 million people use Jio’s mobile network; by the number of subscribers in a single country, it is second only to China Mobile.

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