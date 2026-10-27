In Germany, sports car manufacturer Porsche reported a recovery in operating profit for the first nine months of 2026, despite lower revenue and global deliveries. The company also said it had significantly reduced its dependence on the Chinese market, CNBC reports.

Financial results

Porsche released its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Its operating profit for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to €1.74 billion, or $1.94 billion, compared with €40 million in the same period a year earlier. At that time, the company recognized around €2.7 billion in costs related to strategic restructuring.

Porsche’s revenue fell by 5.9% to €25.28 billion. Global vehicle deliveries declined by 16% to 178,532 cars. North America remained Porsche’s largest sales region by delivery volume.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chinese market

Porsche Chief Financial Officer Jochen Breckner said that a geographically balanced sales structure helps the company remain resilient across different markets. According to him, Porsche has significantly reduced the impact of the Chinese market on its business, which the company described as a challenging environment.

China has historically been an important market for German premium carmakers, but local brands have strengthened their positions, particularly in the electric vehicle segment. Porsche’s sales in China have declined sharply in recent years amid competition from BYD, Geely and Xiaomi. The company is also cutting thousands of jobs as part of restructuring aimed at reducing costs and responding to weaker demand.

Read us on