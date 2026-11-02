In Poland, the home appliance industry is warning of the risk of further factory closures due to growing supplies of products from China to the EU market. From the beginning of the year through July, more than 26.5 million units of appliances from China entered the European Union — 12.1% more than in the same period last year. At the same time, supplies from Poland fell by 0.8%, to 9.1 million units.

China’s share is growing

As RMF24 reports, citing data from Eurostat and APPLiA Polska, China accounted for more than 38% of this market, while Poland’s share declined to 13.2%.

In value terms, imports of appliances from China increased by 12.9% and exceeded €3.2 billion. Supplies from Poland decreased by 6% over the period, to just over €2 billion.

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The industry calls for equal rules

Poland has 30 large home appliance factories and several more enterprises producing small appliances. Together, they provide jobs for more than 100,000 people. Industry representatives are calling on EU authorities to establish equal competitive conditions for goods produced within and outside the European Union.

According to the cited data, the average cost of a washing machine from China is €150, while one made in Poland costs €270. EU manufacturers incur costs related to the ETS CO2 emissions quota trading system, as they use raw materials covered by this mechanism to produce appliances.

The version of the CBAM import carbon adjustment mechanism proposed by the European Commission includes washing machines, refrigerators and tumble dryers. This covers 47% of Polish large home appliance production. The industry is also asking for dishwashers, ovens, cookers, extractor hoods and hobs to be included. At the same time, according to the estimate, CBAM will mean additional costs of only €2–3 per unit of goods from China.

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