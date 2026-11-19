SoftConstruct and BetConstruct, companies affiliated with the international owners of the Vbet brand, continue to operate in the Russian gambling market. At the same time, Ukrainian businessman Artur Granz, who is said to wield de facto influence over Vbet in Ukraine, does not legally appear among the company’s owners.

Journalist Yevgen Plinsky reported this on his Telegram channel. According to his information, SoftConstruct and BetConstruct are owned by Armenian entrepreneurs Vigen and Vage Badalyan, who also hold the international rights to the Vbet trademark through SC IP LIMITED, a company registered on the island of Jersey.

Plinsky notes that the Badalyans formally withdrew from the Ukrainian branch of Vbet at the end of 2022 after reports emerged about their activities in Russia and their ties to the Russian government. They were replaced by Rudolf Poghosyan, whom the journalist describes as a trusted representative of the brothers and Artur Granz.

According to Plinsky, this change in formal ownership does not mean that ties with the previous business partners have been completely severed. It also raises questions about the transparency of the Ukrainian gambling operator’s ownership structure.

As a reminder, Finmonitoring froze the accounts of VBet and Pin-UP. The freeze was imposed pursuant to Part 3 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine “On Preventing and Combating the Legalization (Laundering) of Proceeds from Crime and the Financing of Terrorism.”

However, it later emerged that VBet and Pin-UP, which are suspected of having ties to Russians, may very soon be able to legally unfreeze their seized assets totaling 3 billion hryvnias.

Later, the court denied Artur Granz’s “VBET Ukraine” request to suspend the sanctions. The company had sought to suspend the regulator’s decision pending the consideration of the main lawsuit, citing potential risks to its operations.

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