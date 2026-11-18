Repeat auctions for the sale of the state-confiscated Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant LLC (DMPP) and the MotorDetal-Konotop plant did not take place due to a lack of buyers.

According to data from the “Prozorro.Sales” system, even halving the starting price for DMMC compared to the first auction a month ago—to 912.29 million hryvnias (excluding VAT)—failed to attract investors. The third auction for the sale of DGZK is scheduled for December 21, 2026. The auction will be conducted in the format of a hybrid Dutch auction with descending bids, where the initial price will correspond to the starting amount of the second auction.

The Demuryn Mining and Processing Plant previously belonged to sanctioned Russian billionaire Mikhail Shelkov, who supplied titanium products to enterprises in the Russian defense-industrial complex. Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated the asset for the state in September 2024.

The repeat auction for the sale of a pool of assets of MotorDetal-Konotop LLC (100% of the company’s shares and claims against it), which had been confiscated by decisions of the High Anti-Corruption Court in August 2023 and September 2025; the assets belonged to Sergei Kalashnik, a Russian Federation Council senator subject to sanctions. Despite the initial price being cut in half—to 207.75 million hryvnias (excluding VAT)—no bids were submitted. A third attempt to sell the plant has also been scheduled for December 21 using the Dutch auction procedure.

Source: Prozorro.Sales.

The Auction Commission of the State Property Fund of Ukraine set the starting price at 278.5 million hryvnias and developed the terms for the sale of the state’s 100% stake in the authorized capital of MotorDetal-Konotop LLC.

The enterprise was transferred to the management of the State Property Fund of Ukraine by a decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court in 2023. Prior to that, MotorDetal-Konotop LLC was owned by Sergey Kalashnik, a senator of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation—a country under sanctions—who is a citizen of the aggressor state.

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