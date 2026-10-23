In Hanover, Germany, the IG Metall trade union said strikes at Volkswagen plants could begin in January if the automaker does not withdraw its notice terminating labor agreements by the end of October. TimesLIVE reports.

Union ultimatum

IG Metall’s chief negotiator, Thorsten Groeger, said the company had been given until the end of October to reverse the decision. Otherwise, he said, a large-scale process would be launched, opening the way for industrial action at Volkswagen.

The current truce between the parties rules out strikes until January 1. Groeger stressed that Volkswagen management should take this date into account.

The conflict escalated after Volkswagen terminated nearly all labor agreements with employees in Germany last month. This means that long-standing labor standards, including those concerning working hours and holiday pay, must be subject to new negotiations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Job cuts and wage freeze

The union accuses the German automaker of abandoning commitments made under an important agreement at the end of 2024. Volkswagen, for its part, says it is considering all available ways to cut costs and remain competitive.

The company plans to cut 100,000 jobs and may close up to four plants in Germany. This could become the largest restructuring in Volkswagen’s history amid competition from Chinese manufacturers, billions in costs caused by tariffs, and the expensive transition to electric vehicles.

Volkswagen’s works council also said that the company’s executive board plans to freeze the wages of 660,000 employees worldwide until 2030. Wage negotiations in Germany must begin no later than early December, while IG Metall is calling for them to start on November 24.

Read us on