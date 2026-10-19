On October 19, 2026, representatives of the French business community are due to hold a crisis meeting with the French government after widespread looting during protests last weekend. This was reported by France 24.

Retail sector reaction

The report says that robberies during the protests were widespread. Against this backdrop, business representatives are gathering for crisis consultations with the authorities, while French retailers are suffering the consequences of unrest and looting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over tourism and markets

France's tourism sector, according to the outlet, fears a decline in bookings for winter holidays. France 24 cites these concerns alongside its report on last weekend's protest events and problems in the retail sector.

Meanwhile, traders dealing in bonds and currencies are selling French debt securities and the euro. The outlet reports these financial market transactions at the same time as the business crisis meeting and concerns in the tourism industry.

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