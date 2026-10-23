US President Donald Trump said that Canada is actively working to conclude a trade deal with the United States. Channel NewsAsia reports. Speaking to reporters at the White House on October 23, he also said that the United States holds all the cards in these negotiations.

Canada's response

A spokesperson for Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian minister responsible for trade with the United States, declined to comment on the US president's statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trade confrontation

The United States and Canada have been in a trade confrontation since talks broke down in August. This led to the introduction of new tariffs and retaliatory measures on both sides of the border.

The collapse of the talks deepened differences between the longtime allies, which mutually blamed each other for the failure of the negotiations. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called for the country to further distance itself from its largest trading partner and questioned the viability of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

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