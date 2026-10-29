Pine Labs profit rises more than sixfold — Channel NewsAsia

In India, fintech company Pine Labs increased its consolidated profit by more than sixfold in the second quarter, to 385.7 million rupees, or about $4.05 million. A year earlier, the figure stood at 59.7 million rupees. The company’s shares rose by nearly 6%, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Revenue rose by 24%

Pine Labs’ revenue from operations in the quarter ended September increased by 24%, to 8.06 billion rupees. The company’s largest revenue-generating segment, the digital infrastructure and transactions platform, increased revenue by 20.8%. This segment primarily earns from subscriptions and transaction fees.

The company also reported stronger demand for payment terminals in the mid-market business segment. The number of digital payment acceptance points in this segment increased by 49% year on year.

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UPI transactions above 2,000 rupees

In India, more than 500 million people use the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, for payments, from everyday purchases to buying expensive consumer goods. Pine Labs said it could benefit from the government’s proposed mechanism to charge merchants a 0.4% fee on UPI transactions exceeding 2,000 rupees.

According to Pine Labs, payments above 2,000 rupees account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s gross UPI transaction value.

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