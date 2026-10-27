In Japan, one of the largest trade union groups, UA Zensen, plans to seek a 6% increase in total wages for full-time employees during wage negotiations in 2027. The union’s draft policy also provides for a 4% increase in base pay.

Additional demands for workers

As The Japan Times reports, UA Zensen intends to demand an additional 1% increase for workers at companies where pay levels significantly lag behind other enterprises. For part-time workers, the union plans to seek a 7% wage increase.

This year, UA Zensen secured a 4.72% wage increase. The organization represents around 1.97 million workers in retail, the restaurant business, the materials sector and services, including those working part-time or on contracts.

Gap between companies

A UA Zensen representative said that in next year’s wage negotiations, the union will focus on narrowing the gap between companies that have secured substantial pay increases and enterprises that are lagging behind on this issue.

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UA Zensen Vice President Takeshi Matsui told reporters: “Real wages have begun to rise across Japan, but given the outlook for prices and the economy, we do not believe this has become a stable trend.” He also noted that the union does not consider real wages for workers at small and medium-sized companies to have already turned positive.

Dynamics of real incomes

Real wages of Japanese workers rose for eight consecutive months through August, supported by substantial pay increases in previous negotiations and easing inflationary pressure. At the same time, the cost of living remains one of the main political issues for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

UA Zensen’s proposal aligns with the target set by its federation, Rengo, which is also seeking wage increases of around 6% next year.

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