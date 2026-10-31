China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.3 points in October, from 50.1 points in September. This marked the third contraction in industrial activity over the past four months. The figure was below the forecast of 50.0 points, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Export and domestic market demand

Factory activity weakened after overseas orders related to the Christmas season cooled, as some of these orders had been placed in advance in September. Manufacturers were also affected by weaker consumer spending after the extended National Day holiday celebrations in China in early October.

The sub-indices for overall new orders and new export orders remained in contraction territory in October. Manufacturing and purchasing activity also shifted from growth to contraction. Zhang Liqun, an analyst at the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, said insufficient demand was increasing pressure on the economy and called on policymakers to step up relevant measures.

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Non-manufacturing sector moved into contraction

The non-manufacturing business activity index, which covers services and construction, fell from 50.2 points in September to 49.7 points in October. An index reading above 50 points indicates growth in activity, while a reading below that level indicates contraction.

At the same time, some high-tech industries showed better results. The production and new orders indices in railway equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, aerospace equipment manufacturing, and computer, communications and electronic equipment manufacturing were at least 53 points. Companies linked to artificial intelligence also reported significant profit growth, while weak domestic demand and rising costs put pressure on traditional manufacturers and real estate-related companies.

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