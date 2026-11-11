The Rada extended the 50% corporate income tax rate for banks through 2027

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed Bill No. 15262, which provides for maintaining the increased corporate income tax rate for banking institutions at 50% for 2027. The decision was supported by 303 members of parliament, according to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the parliament’s Finance Committee.

The adopted document extends the exceptional measure of martial law while simultaneously prohibiting banks from reducing their pre-tax financial results by the amount of losses from previous periods. The 50% tax rate on banking sector profits was first introduced based on the results of 2023 and reinstated in 2026 (in 2025, the standard rate of 25% was applied).

Source: People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak / “Ukrinform” News Agency.

The Verkhovna Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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