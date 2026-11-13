The regulator has allowed the owners of Nova Poshta to buy a bank

The National Bank of Ukraine has granted permission to the co-owners of “Nova Poshta” (Nova Group), Volodymyr Poperechnyuk and Vyacheslav Klimov, to jointly acquire indirect control over 100% of the banking institution’s authorized capital. Through a series of companies within the group, the businessmen will also acquire BTA Bank.

The NBU’s Board of Directors adopted the

corresponding decision on November 12, 2026, following a comprehensive analysis of the applicants’ documentation.

The National Bank noted that the acquisition of “BTA Bank” will mark the beginning of the Nova Group owners’ plans to establish a financial inclusion bank.

Currently, the controlling shareholder of BTA Bank is Kenes Rakishiev, a citizen of Kazakhstan, who indirectly owns 100% of the bank’s authorized capital.

This was reported by the National Bank.

As a reminder, the National Bank previously denied a request by Nikolai Vorobey, a citizen of the Republic of Belarus, to acquire a significant stake amounting to 100% of the authorized capital of JSC “BTA Bank.”