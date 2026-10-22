The Bank of England and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have proposed easing rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis to strengthen the personal accountability of executives at financial companies. The changes are intended to exempt around 140,000 financial sector employees from additional checks.

Fewer annual checks

According to The Guardian, only the most senior company executives, including chief executive officers and chief financial officers, will still have to confirm annually and before moving to new positions that they meet fitness and propriety criteria.

The proposals are expected to significantly reduce the number of positions requiring enhanced scrutiny. The current senior managers accountability regime was introduced in the mid-2010s following public outrage over the consequences of the 2008 banking crisis. It initially applied to banks and was later extended to all financial sector companies, including asset management firms and hedge funds.

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New reporting rules

Regulators also propose easing requirements for reporting misconduct by lower-level employees. Companies will no longer have to report first warnings or breaches of limited relevance for supervisory purposes, such as lateness or interrupted calls.

Instead, the FCA and the Bank of England want to receive information about serious breaches, final warnings and dismissals. Initial instances of misconduct must still be brought to the attention of companies’ senior management, including chief executive officers and chief financial officers.

Regulators estimate that removing “unnecessary burdens” will save businesses around £2 billion over ten years. The Bank of England’s and FCA’s costs are expected to fall by £11.5 million and £229 million per year, respectively. They also stated that high standards of individual accountability and conduct would remain unchanged, including responsibility for breaches affecting both employers and society.

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