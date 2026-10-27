UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said London and the European Union are seeking a solution to concerns surrounding the EU’s proposed Made in Europe rules. The initiative has become a source of uncertainty for British manufacturers and investors, Cyprus Mail reports.

Work on the rules

According to Reynolds, substantial work is underway between the UK government and the EU, as businesses seek greater clarity on the proposed measures. The rules are intended to give preference to goods produced in Europe in public procurement, auctions and subsidy programmes.

The initiative concerns, in particular, electric vehicles, batteries and other clean technologies. Reynolds told Sky News that the sides are working to resolve the issue.

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Possible compromise

The proposed rules could particularly affect the UK automotive industry. They are part of broader EU efforts to reduce dependence on cheap imports, particularly from China.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that France and Germany are discussing a compromise under which the UK could be recognised as a reliable partner within the scheme. One condition could be aligning UK tariffs on China with EU tariffs. The final proposal will require approval from the governments of EU member states and the European Parliament.

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