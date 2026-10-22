Japan’s largest trade union confederation, Rengo, has announced a new policy for annual wage negotiations in 2027. The organization set a target of a 6% pay increase, while the minimum indicator is to remain growth of at least 5%, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New benchmark for negotiations

Rengo, which represents about 7 million workers, explained that the 6% target is intended to show that a 5% increase should be considered a lower threshold rather than a target level. The new benchmark includes, in particular, a 4% increase in base pay.

In previous years, the confederation called for wage increases of at least 5%. According to Rengo, Japanese workers have received average raises of more than 5% over the past three years amid a persistent labor shortage.

At the same time, the new indicator does not necessarily mean a significant increase in the actual demands of trade unions. During the 2026 negotiation round, Rengo member organizations demanded an average increase of 5.94%, while the actual average growth was 5.01%.

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Inflation expectations

Economists expect final wage agreements in 2027 to generally remain close to approximately 5%. Takayasu Kudo, a senior economist at Bank of America Securities Japan, linked this to a chronic worker shortage, stable corporate profits and a declining share of labor income.

Naoki Hattori, chief economist at Mizuho Research Institute, believes that an increase of about 5% could be the optimal level for both workers and the Bank of Japan. In his view, a more significant rise in pay could prompt companies to pass labor costs on to prices more actively and increase the risk of inflation exceeding the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

Rengo has also set a medium-term target for the first time: by 2030, wages should rise by 15% from their current level. The organization plans to formally approve its policy for the 2027 negotiations in December, after which individual unions will formulate their own demands. Large Japanese companies usually respond to them in March.

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