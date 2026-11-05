Rheinmetall cuts 2026 forecast due to contract delays — CNBC

German defense group Rheinmetall has lowered its financial forecast for 2026 for the second time in three months due to delays in military contracts and artillery ammunition deliveries. Following the company’s announcement, its shares fell 13% at the start of trading, CNBC reports.

The company’s new expectations

Rheinmetall now forecasts sales of around €13.2 billion in 2026. Previously, the company expected sales in the range of €13.7 billion to €14.2 billion. The operating margin forecast was also lowered to approximately 18.5%, compared with the previously expected 19%.

The company explained the revised forecast by delays in the Arminius Boxer project for the German military, which is now expected to enter service next year. The forecast was also affected by delays during acceptance testing of artillery ammunition.

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Third-quarter results

Despite lowering its forecast, Rheinmetall reported improved quarterly results. Third-quarter sales increased by 32% year-on-year to €3.15 billion, while operating profit rose by 62% to €553 million.

New orders totaled €2.89 billion, while the company’s order backlog reached €78 billion at the end of the third quarter. RBC analysts described the updated forecast as negative, citing uncertainty over the timing, scale and impact of the Boxer program on the company’s medium-term expectations.

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