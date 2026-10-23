Retailers and manufacturers in the United Arab Emirates said they would limit price increases for essential goods and ensure products remain available on shelves amid disruptions to regional supplies. As The National reports, the war with Iran, which began on February 28, caused logistical disruptions due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

Companies absorb part of the costs

Shamim Sainulabdeen, director of private labels at Lulu Group International, said the chain, which has more than 100 outlets in the UAE, would comply with government guidelines and would not raise prices for essential food products. According to him, the company is absorbing part of the additional costs and has begun chartering separate vessels instead of using shared cargo shipments with other companies to speed up deliveries.

Tareq Al Hosani, chairman of Al Ain Farms Group, said the producer had prepared backup supply options even before the war began. They included using the Port of Fujairah, cooperating with suppliers from Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries, as well as air transportation. Strategic stocks of feed and other production materials became an additional reserve.

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Inflation and price controls

According to the Dubai Statistics Center, food inflation stood at 8.05% in September, compared with 7.39% a month earlier. Nagam Hassan, an analyst at investment platform eToro, noted that shoppers are more often choosing more affordable supermarket private-label products and spending less during each visit to a store.

In April, the UAE government launched a price-monitoring platform for essential goods. It tracks price changes for 8,343 products in 525 stores operated by 13 major retailers. Authorities also stepped up inspections after demand for essential goods increased at the start of the war: more than 7,000 inspections were conducted in the first two weeks. Prices for cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry meat, legumes, bread and wheat cannot be raised without approval from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the national committee for assessing food costs.

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