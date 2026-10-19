In London, S&P Global said that the world’s largest technology companies likely have more artificial intelligence-related obligations than are reflected in public reporting. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, S&P Global’s head of digital infrastructure, Mark Habib, linked this to financing arrangements under which hyperscalers effectively guarantee large-scale data-center construction or the obligations of smaller AI companies.

Obligations outside reporting

According to Habib, S&P Global does not have full visibility into such obligations unless the companies themselves disclose them or the ratings agency assesses the deals under which these obligations may arise. The agency did not provide an estimate of the additional debt that interconnected financing arrangements could add to companies’ balance sheets.

The key risk to hyperscalers’ credit ratings, in Habib’s assessment, remains the possibility that the expected returns on AI investments will not materialize. At the same time, debt instruments of AI infrastructure providers and companies in the neocloud segment, including Nvidia-backed CoreWeave, have come under increasingly strong pressure in recent weeks amid concerns over the scale of borrowing.

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Data-center spending

S&P Global expects that the six largest U.S. hyperscalers — Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle, Meta and SpaceX — will spend more than $7 trillion on data centers and other AI-related capital investments in 2025–2030. According to the agency’s forecast, their free cash flow will remain negative at least until next year.

In July, S&P Global downgraded Oracle to BBB-, the lowest investment-grade level, citing the company’s AI spending and an uncertain path to profitability. Habib also said that the agency currently sees no significant divergence between the market’s assessment of risks and credit ratings that would require changes to the latter. This assessment may change if investment volumes become unsustainable or competition puts too much pressure on companies’ revenues.

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