SAP is replacing some of the costly artificial intelligence models it uses in its products with cheaper alternatives. The company expects this to deliver more than €2 billion in efficiency gains over the next two years, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Replacing models

SAP Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam told Reuters that the company had removed some of the most expensive AI models from its products, including an internal assistant for consulting. They were replaced with less costly solutions in tasks where the quality of performance remained at the required level.

SAP uses more than 70 artificial intelligence models from providers including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google. According to Asam, the company is increasingly choosing the cheapest model capable of completing a task to the required standard.

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Costs and customer requirements

SAP said that the goal is to maintain healthy profitability as the use of the technologies scales up, rather than to reduce AI spending in absolute terms. The company’s overall spending on artificial intelligence is still expected to rise as such tools become more widespread.

Unlike many AI providers, SAP charges customers for completed tasks rather than for computing resources used to generate responses. Lower model operating costs could improve the company’s profitability. At the same time, government institutions and companies in regulated industries are increasingly setting requirements regarding the origin of models, while European customers are more frequently requesting local solutions.

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