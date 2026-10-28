In Saudi Arabia, shipping company Bahri reported net profit of $1.36 billion, or 5.1 billion Saudi riyals, for the third quarter. This is ten times more than the $137 million, or 513 million riyals, recorded for the same period in 2025, OilPrice reports.

Compared with the second quarter, Bahri's net profit increased by 85%. The company attributed the result primarily to the performance of its Bahri Oil division, increased operational activity, and higher global freight rates.

Growth in Bahri Oil revenue

Revenue at the Bahri Oil division increased by $3.2 billion, or 12 billion riyals, in the third quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Compared with the previous quarter, revenue in this segment rose by $2.3 billion, or 8.6 billion riyals.

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Bahri tankers transport most of Saudi Arabia's exported oil. According to the company, its revenue increased across all business divisions, but Bahri Oil delivered the strongest result.

Shipping rates

Bahri's total revenue rose by more than 500% year-on-year to $3.9 billion, or 14.8 billion riyals. In the second quarter, this figure stood at $1.7 billion, or 6.3 billion riyals.

According to the publication, the prolonged disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz at the end of the third quarter pushed oil tanker rates to record levels. Ship-to-ship oil transfers in the Gulf of Oman delay large oil tankers for weeks, limiting their availability on other key routes, including between the U.S. Gulf Coast and Asia.

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