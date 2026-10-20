Sea plans IPO for financial unit Monee — Channel NewsAsia

Singaporean technology group Sea Limited plans to conduct an initial public offering of its financial services unit, Monee. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing an internal memo from company founder Forrest Li reviewed by Reuters.

Plans for Monee

Li told employees that taking Monee public could provide the financial payments and services business with more resources and opportunities for further development. Sea did not immediately respond to a request for comment on these plans.

Monee operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brazil. The unit offers mobile wallets, payment processing, credit and banking services.

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Sea Cloud platform

The memo also mentions Sea's intention to launch Sea Cloud, an enterprise platform with a priority on the use of artificial intelligence.

Li sent the message on the ninth anniversary of Sea's public listing in New York. According to him, over this period, the group's quarterly revenue increased more than 80-fold, to $7.8 billion.

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