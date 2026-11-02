The British fintech company Sends is expanding its international payment infrastructure through a strategic partnership with UnionPay International. The collaboration involves the development of payment card issuance and acquiring services, which will enable European companies to work more effectively with customers in Asia and provide users with more options for international payments.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Sends’ international expansion, as the company was named to the Payments Power 50 industry ranking in 2026. The company is steadily expanding its financial services ecosystem by integrating payments, foreign exchange transactions, accounts, and business tools into a single digital infrastructure.

How Sends and UnionPay Will Simplify International Payments

Sends’ collaboration with UnionPay International covers two key areas: issuing payment cards and accepting payments from customers.

The first area involves the development of UnionPay card products, which will enable Sends users to make payments through the payment system’s international network.

The second area concerns acquiring. Once the relevant solutions are implemented, businesses using Sends’ financial infrastructure will be able to accept payments from UnionPay cards. This is particularly relevant for companies that sell goods and services to customers in Asian countries.

In this way, Sends is developing a two-way payment model that combines the ability to make and accept international payments.

Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova emphasized that international financial transactions are becoming increasingly common, yet customers expect payment services to be as simple as possible. According to her, the partnership with UnionPay International will help combine global payment capabilities with a convenient digital infrastructure.

What Opportunities Does Sends Offer European Businesses?

One of the main areas of focus for the partnership is expanding European entrepreneurs’ access to Asian markets.

For online stores, the ability to accept UnionPay payments will mean more convenient transactions with international customers. In particular, customers will be able to use their preferred payment methods, while merchants will be able to reduce the number of abandoned carts caused by limited payment options.

The tourism industry remains an equally promising area. Hotels, tour operators, restaurants, and premium service companies in the United Kingdom and other European countries will gain an additional tool for serving international customers.

The benefits of the partnership will also extend to entrepreneurs operating in multiple countries simultaneously. The development of international card products will simplify day-to-day business transactions and the use of financial services abroad.

At the same time, UnionPay’s global presence creates opportunities not only for cooperation with China but also for entering other Asian markets where the payment system has a well-developed card acceptance network.

Sends Integrates International Payments and Financial Services

Expanding cooperation with UnionPay International is part of Sends’ long-term strategy to create a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

The company is already developing a range of solutions for individual and corporate clients. These include personal and business accounts, international money transfers, foreign exchange transactions, payment cards, acquiring services, and payment tools.

This approach allows entrepreneurs to use interconnected financial services instead of turning to several separate service providers.

Sends places particular emphasis on the digitization of financial processes. The company is developing tools for opening business accounts in the United Kingdom and introducing additional services, including travel eSIMs, accessible via a mobile app.

According to Alona Shevtsova, Sends’ main goal is not simply to increase the number of financial products, but to create an infrastructure that makes international transactions more understandable, transparent, and convenient for scaling a business.

How Sends Ensures the Security of International Transactions

As the volume of international payments increases, so does the importance of financial security and risk management.

Sends operates in the United Kingdom under the regulatory oversight of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The company implements Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures.

Card balance management mechanisms provide an additional layer of control. In particular, separate payment card balances allow users to set spending limits and reduce potential risks in the event of compromised card data.

The development of a unified payment infrastructure also creates opportunities for transaction analysis, timely detection of unusual activity, and prevention of fraudulent transactions.

For convenient financial management, international money transfers, and payment monitoring, users can download the Sends mobile app to their smartphones: for Android on Google Play and for iPhone on the App Store.

Read us on