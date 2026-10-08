Sends celebrates industry leaders at Pay360 Awards 2026 and presents Best Financial Crime Prevention Initiative award

Sends, a UK-based fintech company providing digital payment solutions for individuals and businesses, attended the Pay360 Awards 2026, held in London on 7 October, joining leading companies, innovators, and industry professionals for one of the key celebrations in the UK payments calendar.

Alona Shevtsova at the Pay360 Awards 2026

The evening brought together representatives from across the payments industry to recognise outstanding achievements, technological innovation, and the organisations building the future of financial services. The ceremony featured 21 award categories, with more than 90 organisations shortlisted.

As part of the ceremony, Sends had the honour of presenting the Best Financial Crime Prevention Initiative award, recognising excellence in developing solutions that help financial institutions prevent, detect, and combat financial crime.

The award was presented to FNA, acknowledging the company's contribution to advancing financial crime prevention within the financial services industry.

“Financial crime prevention is one of the biggest responsibilities we have as a payments industry. As technology evolves, so do the risks, and staying ahead requires constant innovation and collaboration. At Sends, we know how important it is to build trust into every part of the payment experience. It was a pleasure to present this award and recognise the work being done to make financial services safer. Congratulations to FNA on this well-deserved recognition,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends.

Beyond the awards ceremony, the event provided an opportunity to reconnect with existing partners, strengthen business relationships, and engage with potential new partners from across the fintech and payments sectors.

“Events like the Pay360 Awards are a great reminder that, behind every technology and business solution, there are people building relationships, exchanging ideas, and working towards common goals. It was a pleasure to reconnect with our partners, meet new industry colleagues, and celebrate the achievements of companies moving our sector forward,” added Alona Shevtsova.

It is worth mentioning that Sends recently announced its global cooperation with UnionPay International, expanding its payment capabilities across card issuing and acquiring. Expanding the product, the company also introduced eSIM travel data integration, allowing customers to stay connected abroad directly through the Sends app.

In September, Sends also launched a special autumn offer for business customers, continuing its efforts to support and grow its business community.

About Sends

Sends is a UK-based fintech company offering digital financial services for individuals and businesses. Its solutions include personal and business payment accounts, international transfers, foreign exchange, payment cards, and merchant payment services.

Through continuous product development and strategic partnerships, Sends aims to simplify everyday financial operations and support businesses operating across international markets.

For more information, visit sends.co.

Business and partnership enquiries:

Interested in exploring opportunities with Sends? Contact our Business Development team through sends.co.

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