The average price per hectare of land in Ukraine rose to nearly 71,000 hryvnias in 2026

In 2026, the average price per hectare of agricultural land in Ukraine reached nearly 71,000 UAH. At the same time, following annual growth from 2021 to 2025, the number of plots sold and their total area stopped increasing in 2026.

Despite this, activity in the land market remains high.

This was reported by Taras Vysotsky, Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Since the lifting of the moratorium on the sale of certain categories of agricultural land in Ukraine, more than 405,000 land plots with a total area of nearly 1.2 million hectares have been sold.

Starting July 1, 2021, the following number of land plots were sold under purchase and sale agreements:

2021 – 27,696 plots with a total area of 100,300 hectares;

2022 – 23,122 plots with an area of 69,200 hectares;

2023 – 40,850 plots with a total area of 114.1 thousand hectares;

2024 – 106,669 plots with a total area of 320.7 thousand hectares;

2025 – 121,284 plots with a total area of 356.5 thousand hectares.

In 2026, 85,852 land plots with a total area of 233,045.1 hectares were sold. The average price per hectare was 70,199 UAH, or $1,590.

Legal entities purchased 32,968 plots with a total area of 90,100.4 hectares. In this segment, the average price per hectare reached 92,862 UAH, or $2,103.

Individuals became owners of 52,393 land plots with a total area of 142,944.7 hectares. The average price per hectare was 55,914 UAH, or $1,266.

The largest areas of land were sold in the Poltava region—23,200 hectares, the Odesa region—22,800 hectares, Kirovohrad Oblast—18,800 hectares, Vinnytsia Oblast—18,200 hectares, and Chernihiv Oblast—17,400 hectares.

The highest average price per hectare was recorded in the Ivano-Frankivsk region—145,275 UAH, Lviv Oblast—133,783 UAH, Ternopil Oblast—117,243 UAH, Vinnytsia Oblast—102,551 UAH, and Poltava Oblast—100,052 UAH.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

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