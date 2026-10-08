French artificial intelligence infrastructure group Sesterce said it plans to build a data center site worth more than €10 billion ($11.21 billion) in Jämsä, central Finland. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing a company statement. The outlet noted that this is another foreign technology investment in Finland.

Site on the grounds of a former factory

The facility is planned to be located on the site of a former paper mill that closed in 2021. Sesterce said it already has an anchor client for the project.

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Capacity of up to 600 MW

At the first stage, work on which is planned to begin in 2026, the data center will have a capacity of 200 megawatts. At the second stage, this is planned to be increased to 600 megawatts.

In the long term, Sesterce aims to create more than 1 gigawatt of artificial intelligence capacity in Finland. To achieve this, the company is considering existing industrial sites and links further development to market demand.

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