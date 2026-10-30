The Emirate of Sharjah in the UAE plans to increase the annual container capacity of Khor Fakkan Port from approximately 3.5 million to 5 million containers, and in the long term to 10 million. Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations, told The National in an interview.

The port is located outside the Strait of Hormuz and has drawn additional attention as an alternative route for supplying goods to the UAE amid disruptions in the region. According to Al Qasimi, the future rail connection is expected to strengthen the port’s importance, while investors are increasingly interested in developing logistics infrastructure around it.

Railway and logistics

The emirate’s authorities are working to provide land plots, infrastructure and investment opportunities for logistics projects. Al Qasimi also emphasized Sharjah’s geographical location: it is the only emirate that borders all six other UAE emirates.

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The development of the railway network is viewed as part of a broader modernization of the transport system. A station near Sharjah University City is scheduled to open on March 30, 2027. About 45,000 students study at educational institutions in the area. Al Qasimi expressed hope that Etihad Rail passenger services would become a preferred option for their inter-emirate travel, which could also reduce road congestion.

Airport expansion

At the same time, Sharjah is developing its airport: its annual passenger capacity is expected to reach approximately 25 million in 2027. According to Al Qasimi, longer-range Air Arabia aircraft will enable the carrier to serve destinations that were previously beyond its network.

He also said that Air Arabia plans to launch flights to London Gatwick Airport by the end of the year. Investments in railways, roads, port and aviation infrastructure will reshape the emirate’s urban space, Al Qasimi said.

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