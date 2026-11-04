Online retailer Shein has announced plans to invest €500 million, or $562 million, in expanding its European logistics hub near Wroclaw, Poland. The company aims to speed up product deliveries and increase operational flexibility in Europe, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Expansion of the hub near Wroclaw

Shein's global head of public affairs, Leonard Lin, said the investment is intended to help the company build more efficient, flexible and resilient operations in Europe.

According to Shein, by the end of 2026, following a major expansion of the facility, the total number of employees there will exceed 10,000, while the number of autonomous robots will reach 6,500. The company also said customers in certain markets will be able to receive goods stored at the Polish facility within 48 hours.

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EU fees on low-cost parcels

Shein, as well as Chinese online platforms Temu and AliExpress, are adapting to parcel fees introduced by the European Union. In July, the EU set a €3 fee for shipments worth less than €150, explaining this as a measure to combat what the bloc considers unfair competition from online retailers. From November 1, the fee was increased by another €2.

Shein's sales in Europe fell sharply in the second quarter, which, according to the source, contributed to a 67% drop in the company's net profit.

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