Representatives of the railways of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan signed a protocol in Tashkent on October 11 on measures to reduce cargo transit times along the CASCA+ corridor. This was reported by OilPrice.

Transshipment at ports

The participants agreed to improve the efficiency of transferring goods between different modes of transport at ports on the Caspian and Black seas. The protocol also provides for simplifying tariff regimes and improving customs clearance procedures.

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The aim of the agreements is to increase the price competitiveness of the CASCA+ route. According to the Turkmen outlet Orient.tm, which is affiliated with the country’s government, this approach is intended to help attract new cargo volumes and strengthen the corridor’s status as one of Eurasia’s reliable and fast overland routes.

Additional Black Sea route

The concept of the six-party CASCA+ route has existed since 2019, while active work on its development began in June 2025. Separately, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Georgia are holding talks with Romania on creating an additional route via the Black Sea that is intended to expand CASCA+.

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