In Japan, short seller Carson Block said he expects further fallout from the accounting scandal at motor manufacturer Nidec. The company has been at the center of the scandal since last year and may be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after failing to obtain an audit opinion on its financial statements, The Japan Times reports.

Concerns over the scope of the investigation

Block, who previously bet on a decline in Nidec shares, believes that the investigation into the company’s practices did not sufficiently cover the period when his fund, Muddy Waters Capital, had already drawn attention in 2016 to aggressive accounting practices, questionable deals and corporate governance problems.

According to Block, the investigation missed several years when the problems were evident, meaning the scale of Nidec’s difficulties may remain unknown. A Nidec representative declined to comment.

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Write-downs and share-price decline

Nidec recorded write-downs totaling 632 billion yen, or about $4 billion, for the year ended March 31. This came after the release of the results of an external investigation, which formally covered the period from fiscal 2020 through the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company said in a statement that earlier periods were also analyzed where necessary.

The investigation uncovered large-scale fraudulent activities at some Nidec subsidiaries. The company’s shares are trading near their lowest level in a decade: since the Tokyo Stock Exchange placed them under special supervision in October 2025, their value has fallen by more than 30%.

Criticism of corporate governance

Block said the scandal points to the limitations of corporate governance reforms in Japan. In his view, the opacity of some Japanese companies makes it possible to uncover violations, but a corporate culture of avoiding conflict complicates the work of activist short sellers. Muddy Waters has not published reports on short positions in Japanese companies since its bet against biopharmaceutical company PeptiDream in 2019.

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