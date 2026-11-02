In Bangladesh, garment factories resumed operations on November 2 after mass closures and production disruptions the previous day caused by worker protests demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage. Manufacturers, meanwhile, fear further unrest, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Workers’ demands

Garment industry workers are demanding that the minimum monthly wage be increased from 12,500 to 30,000 taka, or approximately $240. According to the source, the demands are linked to the rising cost of living and persistent inflation.

On Sunday, the government formed a six-member minimum wage board to consider the workers’ demands, but this did not stop the protests. Workers blocked roads in several industrial areas, while police in the capital, Dhaka, used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

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Risks to exports

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said demonstrations in several cities disrupted the operations of 529 factories and affected nearly one million workers. Association President Mahmud Hasan Khan called for allowing the board to continue its wage review. He also said that in the event of further protests and forced factory closures, the industry could apply a “no work, no pay” rule.

The garment industry accounts for more than 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings, employs about four million people and contributes approximately 10% of the country’s GDP. Economist Selim Raihan of the University of Dhaka warned that a substantial wage increase could raise production costs, reduce exporters’ profits and weaken their price competitiveness.

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