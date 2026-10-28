In Singapore, Singapore Airlines has signed an agreement to purchase up to 4,800 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel from Aether Beacon over three years. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028. The fuel will be produced at the Project Beacon facility, which Aether Fuels is developing on Pulau Bukom island, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Fuel from waste gases

The production process will use technology that converts carbon-containing waste feedstocks, including biomethane and industrial waste gases, into aviation fuel. The companies said this approach is an alternative to hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids technology, which depends on more limited lipid-based feedstocks.

Aether Fuels previously stated that this production method reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% compared with conventional jet fuel. Singapore Airlines will become the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel from Project Beacon and will also buy fuel produced using this technology for the first time.

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Production plans

Aether Fuels and energy and chemicals solutions provider Aster announced plans to build Project Beacon in November 2025. At the time, the companies said the facility would produce up to 2,000 tonnes of fuel per year, with commercial operations set to begin in 2028.

Aether Fuels also intends to launch its first large commercial plant by 2031, with capacity at least ten times greater than that of Beacon. Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot aim for sustainable aviation fuel to account for 5% of their total fuel needs by 2030. In 2024, both carriers reported purchasing 1,000 tonnes of such fuel produced by Neste in Singapore.

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