Singapore will host a new ASEAN Labour Statistics Office, which will coordinate programmes and work agreed by the organization’s member states. The initiative is intended to strengthen regional data exchange on jobs and professional skills. Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower announced the new office on October 27, 2026, Channel NewsAsia reports.

On the same day, the ASEAN Network of Labour Statisticians was launched. Singapore, which is preparing to chair ASEAN in 2027, will coordinate the network until 2030. The partnership proposed by Singapore is intended to help countries in the region identify changes in the labour market earlier and respond to them more effectively.

Data on labour market changes

The network is intended to help ASEAN states assess the impact of artificial intelligence, the green transition, digital employment and work through platform services. The latter includes, in particular, delivery and private-hire car transport.

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Singapore’s Permanent Secretary for Manpower, Stanley Loh, said that no country can independently build an understanding of how rapid changes in the world of work affect employment, skills and workers. The ASEAN Labour Market Knowledge Portal will also be launched, where states will be able to exchange research, methodologies and experience to develop data-driven policies.

AI and green jobs

Projects to analyse online job vacancies are already being developed within the network. They are intended to identify emerging occupations that may not yet be included in current classifications, including AI governance analysts and agentic AI engineers. Another project provides for the creation of an AI exposure index that will assess how the technology changes task performance across different occupations.

An ASEAN report on green jobs presented on October 27 showed that “green potential” accounts for 22.3% of all employment in the region. This refers to work that, with appropriate training and equipment, can be performed in an environmentally sustainable way. At the same time, less than 6% of this potential has been realized as “green employment.” The report recommended using this indicator for workforce policy planning and skills development.

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