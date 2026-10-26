US media company Skydance has offered some employees one-time payments for voluntary departure as it seeks to cut costs following the acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing a memorandum reviewed by Reuters.

Terms for employees

In the memorandum, CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz said that as teams are merged, the company recognizes that not all employees may see their future with Skydance. Employees who meet the programme’s criteria are to be informed of its terms and given time to decide on the one-time offer.

The company is also moving to a five-day workweek in the office. Since the start of the year, Skydance shares have lost about a third of their value.

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Company debt and strategy

In early October, Paramount Skydance completed the acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery for $110 billion. The combined company was renamed Skydance. According to the companies’ annual reports as of the end of last year, its workforce may total about 53,000 people.

Skydance is expected to have about $80 billion in debt. This increases pressure on management to develop its streaming business, preserve the cash flow of cable television channels and improve box-office performance. The company is due to release its third-quarter financial results on November 9.

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