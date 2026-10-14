In Japan, technology investment group SoftBank carried out a record $11 billion placement of high-yield bonds, offering investors up to 9.75% annually. This increases pressure on the company’s founder and CEO, Masayoshi Son, who is making a large-scale bet on artificial intelligence.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, SoftBank previously sold Nvidia and T-Mobile US shares to finance investments. The company is now raising debt in order not to sell assets that it believes will rise in value further.

Investments in OpenAI

Alex Clavel, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers, which manages the Vision Fund funds, said that borrowing makes it possible to retain such assets. According to him, SoftBank views OpenAI not only as a financial investment but also as a partner whose cooperation may create strategic value.

SoftBank’s support for ChatGPT developer OpenAI amounts to $64.6 billion. OpenAI has become the central investment in Son’s new strategy after SoftBank’s successful investments in Alibaba and chip developer Arm. Arm’s valuation has increased fivefold since the company went public in 2023.

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Market risks

The 9.75% coupon on SoftBank’s bonds maturing in 2034 is the highest in the group’s history. For comparison, Alphabet offered 5.2% on bonds maturing in 2033 in August.

From the record level of 8,632 yen recorded in June, SoftBank shares have fallen by 38%. At the same time, credit default swap spreads, which reflect the cost of insuring debt against default or another credit event, have risen by 24%. Analysts link the higher bond yield to investors’ assessment of risks and the high concentration of large positions in SoftBank’s portfolio.

MST Financial analyst David Gibson compared SoftBank’s current strategy to a choice between two options in roulette. Commenting on a possible $50 billion valuation for data center company SB Energy, which SoftBank may take public, he also noted that the company is seeking to capitalize on the hype surrounding artificial intelligence-related businesses.

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