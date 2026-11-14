A co-owner of Nova Poshta called for the removal of price caps on electricity

The Ukrainian energy sector must transition to a fully-fledged market-based model without administratively set price caps. According to the co-owner of “Nova Poshta,” this will help increase the number of private electricity producers and promote the decentralization of the power grid.

This was stated by Volodymyr Poperechnyuk, co-owner of the NOVA Group of Companies.

In his view, electricity should become a standard market product that can be freely generated, supplied, purchased, and sold. He cites the removal of price restrictions as one of the conditions for such a transition.

“All that is needed is to finally transition the energy sector to a fully-fledged market model: eliminate licenses, remove price restrictions, and pave the way for its privatization,” Popereshnyuk noted.

He believes that the current model relies too heavily on government regulation and does not allow the market to adapt quickly enough to the challenges of war. Instead, a greater number of private producers could accelerate the decentralization of power generation and reduce businesses’ dependence on costly self-sufficiency.

“Therefore, if we want the entire energy infrastructure to be resilient, it must be freed from regulation and licensing. Entry into this market must be open and unrestricted,” Popereshnyuk emphasized.

As a reminder, the regulator has allowed the owners of Nova Poshta to buy a bank.

Earlier, Nova Poshta established a private air defense unit and is already shooting down Russian attack drones.

Nova Poshta is also changing its package storage model to withstand Russian attacks.

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