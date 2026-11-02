In California, Google co-founder Sergey Brin donated $102 million to the political organization Building a Better California, created amid the campaign against Proposition 40, an initiative for a one-time wealth tax on billionaires. As Fortune reports, the organization has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from representatives of the technology business, venture capital, and other entrepreneurs, and supports more than just opposition to this tax.

Spending on three initiatives

As of October 20, Building a Better California had spent more than $304 million opposing Proposition 40 and promoting Proposition 41 and Proposition 42. According to Capital & Main, about $118.5 million was directed against Proposition 40, while another $186 million went to support the two other propositions.

Proposition 41 provides for prohibiting new taxes from being exempted from limits on public spending and introducing audits of programs funded by special taxes. Proposition 42 is intended to prohibit retroactive taxation. According to an assessment by the California Legislative Analyst's Office, the wealth tax could be blocked even if Proposition 40 is supported by a majority of voters, provided that one of the two alternative initiatives receives more “yes” votes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tax on billionaires' wealth

Proposition 40 will be put to a vote on November 3. It provides for a one-time 5% tax on the assets of individuals and certain trusts worth more than $1 billion if they were California residents as of January 1, 2026. Ninety percent of the proceeds are proposed to be directed to healthcare, with the remainder going to education and food assistance. The Legislative Analyst's Office forecasts that the tax could generate tens of billions of dollars over several years.

According to Bloomberg, Brin's wealth is estimated at $231 billion. In January, he founded Building a Better California with an initial $20 million investment, and by August his contributions had risen to $102 million. Other major donors to the organization include Kleiner Perkins chairman John Doerr, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, and former Sequoia Capital partner Michael Moritz.

The organization also supported Propositions 1, 3, 37, 41, and 42. Separately, it allocated $10 million to Proposition 45 concerning the environmental review procedure for projects in California and $6 million to Proposition 37, which provides for the creation of a $25 billion loan fund for homebuyers.

Read us on