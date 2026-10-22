According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, Swedish streaming company Spotify forecasts operating profit of €820 million in the fourth quarter. This is above analysts’ average estimate of €813.4 million, according to LSEG data.

Betting on AI features

Spotify expects artificial intelligence-based features to help increase its number of users during the important holiday season. The company is investing in AI to improve new music discovery and user engagement on the platform.

Investors are monitoring Spotify’s profitability amid these investments and the emergence of competitors in music generation, including Suno and Udio.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third-quarter results

In the third quarter, Spotify’s operating profit amounted to €672 million. The figure matched analysts’ average estimate of €671.8 million compiled by Visible Alpha.

The company’s quarterly revenue reached €4.97 billion, while analysts expected €4.98 billion, according to LSEG data. Co-CEO Alex Norström said the company invests when it sees growth opportunities, while the growth rate of its expenses is slowing.

Read us on