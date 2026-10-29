The United States has sued Google in federal court in Manhattan, accusing the company of failing to return U.S. Army reservist Mark Davisson to his previous or a similar position after a year of military leave. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Work with key clients

According to the complaint, Davisson worked at Google for two and a half years as a key account manager. He was responsible for the company’s client accounts for asset manager BlackRock, hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and the former Credit Suisse.

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After returning from military leave in May 2023, Google, according to the lawsuit, did not allow Davisson to manage any client accounts. He retained his salary and position, but, as stated in the complaint, this could have deprived him of career advancement opportunities.

New position and dismissal

Google later assigned Davisson to a cloud solutions position, which also did not involve managing client accounts. In August 2024, he was dismissed as part of a broader workforce reduction, the complaint states. Google did not immediately comment in response to reporters’ inquiries.

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