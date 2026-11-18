Russian attacks on food processing facilities have not caused a shortage of sunflower oil on the domestic market. Exports are continuing, and no oil shortages are expected in Ukraine.

This was announced by Taras Vysotsky, Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

According to Vysotsky, due to security risks and the need to repair damaged equipment, some oil extraction plants have temporarily suspended operations. This is a necessary measure aimed primarily at protecting workers.

At the same time, the situation in the industry remains under control. Ukraine has sufficient production capacity to process the sunflower harvest, and oil reserves are adequate to meet domestic demand.

Exports are also continuing at projected volumes. In the first half of November alone, Ukraine shipped 230,000 metric tons of sunflower oil to foreign markets.

The Ministry, together with industry associations and market participants, continues to monitor the impact of Russian attacks on production and exports. A more comprehensive assessment of potential losses and consequences for the industry is planned following an analysis of the situation over the course of the month.

According to Vysotsky, the main task is to ensure the stable operation of the industry, meet the needs of the Ukrainian market, and preserve the country’s export potential.

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On November 16, Russian occupiers struck Dnipro. According to local media reports, the “Oleina” plant, which produces sunflower oil, may have been hit. Video footage from the scene shows heavy smoke and a fire.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed. The spill contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land, but no direct flow of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been reported yet.

As a result of the Russian attack in the Odesa region, a terminal operated by Kernel, which handles the transshipment of sunflower oil, was damaged. The strike destroyed approximately 25,000 metric tons of finished products.

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