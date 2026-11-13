It has been reported how much fuel costs in Ukraine on November 13, 2026, at various gas stations

Ukrainian gas station chains have updated their prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas. The average price per liter of A-95 gasoline is 88.34 UAH, and diesel fuel is 104.07 UAH.

Ukrainian gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Specifically, at the Socar chain, all types of fuel have dropped in price by 1 UAH/liter, while autogas has risen in price by 1 UAH/liter. At the “BRSM-Nafta” network, diesel fuel dropped in price by 1 UAH/liter.

At the KLO network, A-95, A-92, and diesel fuel each dropped by 1 UAH/liter, while A-95+ and DP+ fell in price by 1.5 UAH/liter.

At the Okko and Socar chains, autogas is the most expensive among the gas stations listed, costing 63.90 UAH/liter.

Currently, Socar offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 91.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at Socar—106 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—109 UAH/liter.

Earlier, the National Bank explained why inflation in Ukraine had accelerated to 11%.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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