Standard Chartered raised its 2026 revenue growth target to more than 7% after its pre-tax profit in the third quarter increased by 27%. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the bank also raised its target for return on tangible equity to more than 14%, compared with its previous target of more than 12%.

Profit exceeded expectations

From July to September, Standard Chartered’s pre-tax profit amounted to $2.25 billion. In the same period a year earlier, it stood at $1.77 billion. The average forecast of 16 analysts, whose data were compiled by the bank, projected profit of $1.99 billion.

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Standard Chartered attributed the increase in its results to client activity amid market volatility. This contributed to higher income in its wealth management and global markets divisions.

Record quarter for wealth management division

The wealth management division recorded its third consecutive record quarter. Its income rose by 26%, supported, according to the bank, by positive momentum across different products and regions. Standard Chartered generates most of its income in Asia and Africa.

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