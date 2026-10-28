Italian-American-French automaker Stellantis generated €37.6 billion in net revenue in the third quarter of 2026, 1% more than in the same period last year. The company’s net loss decreased by 90%, to €500 million, ANSA English reports.

Quarterly financial results

Stellantis’ adjusted operating income for the three-month period amounted to €300 million. The group includes brands such as Jeep, Peugeot, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati, Alfa Romeo and Chrysler.

In 2025, Stellantis recorded a net loss of €22.3 billion. This followed a significant write-down of assets on its balance sheet, when the company reassessed the pace of the automotive market’s transition to electric vehicles.

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Company plans

Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa said that during the quarter, the company continued implementing its FaSTLAne 2030 plan, launching new products, accelerating partnerships, and improving production and quality.

According to him, the value creation program has already made a positive contribution to quarterly results. Stellantis expects to achieve at least 40% of the planned €6 billion in annualized cost savings by the end of 2026, confirms its 2026 forecast, and expects positive industrial free cash flow in 2027.

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