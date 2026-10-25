Kenya’s High Court has allowed Austrian smart card manufacturer Austria Card to enforce an arbitration award to recover €3.16 million from Kenyan technology and printing company Pesa Print. The dispute arose over a contract to supply five million polycarbonate cards for the National Transport and Safety Authority of Kenya’s (NTSA) electronic driving licence programme, Nation Kenya reports.

The contract and arbitration

The parties entered into the agreement on May 12, 2017. Austria Card was to supply five million cards for second-generation driving licences. The Austrian company said that Pesa Print had not purchased the agreed quantity of products, had not paid overdue invoices, had failed to comply with exclusivity terms and obligations concerning the contract performance guarantee.

For its part, Pesa Print claimed that the cards did not meet the contract’s technical specifications and demanded the return of €663,617 that it had already paid. On October 7, 2021, arbitrator Phillip Bliss Aliker found Pesa Print to be the party that breached the agreement and dismissed its counterclaim. A correction memorandum was subsequently issued.

The arbitration awarded Austria Card €19,397.94 for overdue invoices, €589,434.12 in compensation for raw materials purchased for a cancelled order of 500,000 cards, as well as €2,355,450 in lost profits from 4.1 million cards. The award also provides for interest, €159,809 in legal costs and €42,073 in arbitration costs.

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The court’s position

In December 2021, Pesa Print went to court seeking to set aside the arbitration award. The company cited alleged violations of Kenya’s public policy, Austria Card’s unjust enrichment and arbitrator bias. Pesa Print director David Njane also claimed that the arbitrator had incorrectly applied the card specifications, failed to take into account the approved sample and overstated the amount of lost profits.

Austria Card maintained that the Kenyan court had no jurisdiction to set aside the award because the legal seat of arbitration was London. Judge Francis Gikonyo agreed with this argument: the contract provided for Kenyan law to apply to the supply, but for disputes to be heard under the rules of the London Court of International Arbitration, while the arbitration proceedings were governed by English law.

The court also found no grounds to refuse enforcement of the award in Kenya. It noted that Pesa Print had proven neither a conflict between the arbitration award and the country’s constitution or laws, nor actual or apparent bias by the arbitrator. Pesa Print’s application was dismissed with costs imposed on the company, while Austria Card’s application for enforcement of the arbitration award was granted.

Context of the NTSA programme

An audit by Kenya’s National Treasury of NTSA accounts for 2022–2023 stated that a consortium led by the National Bank of Kenya entered into a contract in March 2017 worth 2.03 billion Kenyan shillings to supply five million smart cards. As of June 2023, about four million cards had been delivered, but only 1.48 million had been printed, while more than 2.56 million remained in NTSA warehouses.

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