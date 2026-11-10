On November 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court once again postponed the hearing in the case regarding the nationalization of the assets of the IDS Ukraine Group, which owns the “Morshynska” and “Mirgorodska” mineral water producers.

At the same time, the proceedings, which have been ongoing for more than two years, are nearing their conclusion: the judges have only a few hearings left to hold.

Once a decision is made, the shares held by sanctioned individuals in the company’s ownership structure are to be transferred to the State Property Fund for further privatization.

At the same time, ARMA is preparing to sign a contract for the management of the seized assets with the winner of the tender—Prioritas Law Firm LLC. However, procedural issues arose during the drafting of the contract.

Specifically, the asset valuation report prepared by “Gold Price” on March 6, 2026, was valid for six months—until September 6. At the same time, the auction to select the administrator took place on September 7, that is, after the appraisal’s validity period had expired.

Furthermore, there is a significant discrepancy in the value of the assets: according to “Gold Price,” the value is approximately 5 billion UAH, whereas the materials from the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) cite a figure of approximately 8 billion UAH. This discrepancy of 3 billion hryvnia could affect the calculation of the bank guarantee and the financial obligations of the future administrator.

ARMA has selected a manager for IDS Ukraine: a law firm will manage Morshynska’s assets.

Previously, ARMA had rejected the winning bidder for the management of “Morshynska.”

On September 29, the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court temporarily prohibited the Asset Recovery and Management Agency from entering into a contract to manage the assets of IDS Ukraine, the producer of “Morshynska” water, with “Prioritas” Law Firm LLC.

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