On Monday, a federal judge in the United States granted Alibaba Group Holding’s motion for a preliminary injunction. The court ordered the US government not to deny Pentagon contracts to companies because they, their parent companies or subsidiaries do business with firms that lobby on Alibaba’s behalf.

Preliminary injunction

As TimesLIVE reports, the ruling temporarily limits the enforcement of the relevant ban on US Department of Defense contracts. Alibaba Group Holding is the plaintiff in the case.

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Alibaba’s lawsuit

In June, Alibaba filed a lawsuit against the US government after it was added to a list of Chinese enterprises that the US Department of Defense linked to China’s military structures. The company sought to be removed from the list.

In its lawsuit, Alibaba stated that the decision to add it to the list had no basis in either fact or law.

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