The Seoul High Court in South Korea dismissed claims by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds and related entities for the return of 168.2 billion won, or $127 million, in taxes. The decision was made during a retrial to which the Supreme Court had sent the case after overturning earlier rulings in the company’s favor, Korea Herald reports.

The lawsuit was filed by nine entities affiliated with Lone Star. They sought the return of taxes levied on income from investments in Korea Exchange Bank, Kukdong Engineering & Construction, and Star Lease. The court also dismissed related claims for reimbursement of local income tax filed against Seoul’s Gangnam district.

Taxes on dividends and share sales

In 2003–2005, Lone Star acquired about 416.75 million shares in Korea Exchange Bank through holding companies in Bermuda and Belgium. In 2007, the company received 416.75 billion won in dividends and sold 87.7 million shares for 1.19 trillion won. It also received dividends and proceeds from the sale of shares in Kukdong Engineering & Construction and Star Lease.

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Lone Star argued that its investments were covered by the tax treaty between South Korea and Belgium, and that taxes on dividends and income from share sales had already been withheld at source. South Korean tax authorities concluded that Lone Star itself, rather than its foreign holding companies, was the beneficial recipient of the income and assessed corporate taxes.

Supreme Court’s position

In October 2017, the Supreme Court definitively found that the taxes had been levied unlawfully because Lone Star did not have a permanent establishment in South Korea. The government returned about 22.8 billion won to the company, recognizing as refundable only the amounts paid directly by Lone Star.

Lower courts had previously ruled that 153 billion won in corporate tax and 15.2 billion won in local income tax should be returned. However, in April 2025, the Supreme Court overturned those decisions, stating that the right to seek a refund of taxes withheld at source generally belongs to the companies that withheld and remitted them. During the retrial, Lone Star cited agreements assigning it the right to a refund, but the Seoul High Court did not accept these arguments.

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