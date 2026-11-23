Global stock markets ended the week of November 16–20, 2026, with their worst performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MSCI World Index fell 8.1%, the U.S. S&P 500 plummeted 8.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped by about 10%. Microchip manufacturers, artificial intelligence companies, and Asian stock exchanges were hit the hardest. Overall, the global stock market has lost nearly $9 trillion in market capitalization since its August highs.

The sell-off was driven by concerns over the overvaluation of tech companies, massive investments in artificial intelligence, and further interest rate hikes in the U.S. Even Nvidia’s strong financial results and Anthropic’s record-breaking IPO failed to restore investor confidence.

The decline quickly spread beyond the tech sector. Shares of industrial firms, banks, and energy companies fell, as did gold and industrial metals. The U.S. S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices entered a correction phase, losing more than 10% from their record highs.

UA.News examines how much money the world’s largest companies have lost, why investors began selling off stocks en masse, which countries were hit hardest by the crash, and whether the current situation could replicate the financial crises of 2008 or 2020.

What Happened on Global Stock Markets November 16–20

The November decline was a continuation of the sell-off that began on the U.S. stock market back in October. After a prolonged rally in tech stocks, investors began to reassess their expectations regarding profits from artificial intelligence.

Initially, semiconductor manufacturers and data center operators suffered the heaviest losses. The sell-off eventually spread to the broader market, culminating on November 20 in one of the worst trading sessions of 2026.

According to Reuters, the U.S. S&P 500 fell for seven consecutive trading days—the longest such streak since the start of the pandemic in 2020. By the close of trading on November 20, the index had fallen 11.6% from its all-time high set on October 6.

From November 16–20, the PHLX Semiconductor Index, which tracks semiconductor manufacturers’ stocks, suffered the most among the leading U.S. indices. Over the five trading days, it lost 17.13%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell by 10.43%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 10.02%.

Friday, November 20, was particularly telling. In just one trading session, the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.28%, the S&P 500 lost 3.7%, and the Dow Jones lost 1.93%. The PHLX Semiconductor Index, which tracks semiconductor companies, plummeted by nearly 10.7%.

The Nasdaq’s decline marked its steepest one-week drop since March 2020. At the same time, for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones, the worst previous period remained April 2025, when markets reacted sharply to sweeping U.S. import tariffs.

Thus, the current crash has indeed set multi-year lows, although not all stock indices posted their worst performance specifically since 2020.

How Much Did Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Other Tech Giants Lose?

The companies that suffered the greatest losses were those whose stock prices had skyrocketed in recent years thanks to advances in artificial intelligence. Investors had poured billions of dollars into graphics processor manufacturers, cloud platforms, and companies building infrastructure for training and operating neural networks.

Nvidia led the decline among the largest U.S. tech companies. Over the course of the week, its stock fell by 22.92%, and on November 20 alone—by approximately 14%. This marked one of the company’s steepest weekly drops in many years.

Micron Technology’s stock fell even more sharply over the five trading days, dropping 23.62%. Processor manufacturer AMD lost 20.54% of its market value, while Broadcom lost 12.28%.

Among major tech companies, Meta’s stock fell 12.6% over the week, Tesla’s dropped 11.38%, and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, declined 10.31%. Microsoft lost 7.51%, and Amazon lost 7.44%.

Apple remained relatively stable, with its stock falling by 3.85%. However, even this represented a significant decline in the company’s market value.

The semiconductor sector, in particular, became one of the main drivers of the market crash. Previously, investors had expected demand for artificial intelligence equipment to continue growing rapidly. However, questions began to arise more and more frequently about whether tech companies would be able to recoup the hundreds of billions of dollars they are spending on data centers and computing infrastructure.

In just about six weeks, Nvidia’s market capitalization shrank by approximately $2 trillion. This does not refer to direct financial losses for the company, but rather to a decrease in the total market value of its shares.

At the same time, the decline has affected more than just hardware manufacturers. Shares of Meta, which is investing heavily in its own AI infrastructure, fell 12.6% over the week; Alphabet’s fell 10.3%; Microsoft’s fell 7.5%; and Amazon’s fell 7.4%.

Why Even Nvidia’s Strong Results and Anthropic’s IPO Couldn’t Stop the Decline

Two events took place during the week that investors were watching particularly closely: the release of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings report and Anthropic’s stock market debut.

Nvidia reported strong financial results, confirming high demand for computing equipment. However, the positive earnings report did not change the overall trading trend. Investors were increasingly focused not on the chipmaker’s current earnings, but on the prospects for further growth of the entire AI market.

Reports of an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into the company’s accounting practices dealt an additional blow to Nvidia. News of the investigation intensified the sell-off of its shares on November 20.

Meanwhile, on November 19, Anthropic—the developer of the Claude AI models—went public. The company conducted one of the largest initial public offerings in history. The offering price was $83 per share, and the first day of trading ended with a 17.1% gain. However, the very next day, Anthropic’s shares lost approximately 9%. The IPO, which could have signaled a resurgence of interest in AI companies, failed to turn the tide.

The reason is that investors have begun to evaluate the tech sector’s business models differently. Revenue growth no longer guarantees a rise in stock prices if companies’ costs are increasing too rapidly.

Training modern AI models requires thousands of powerful processors, large data centers, electricity, and cooling systems. The large-scale construction of such infrastructure requires constant capital investment, while the payback period for these investments remains one of the main concerns for the market.

How the Stock Market Crash Spread to Europe and Asia

The crash was not limited to U.S. stock exchanges. By the end of the week, sharp declines in stock prices were recorded in virtually all major financial regions. The situation was worst in Asia, home to the world’s largest microchip manufacturers and suppliers of components for the technology industry.

The Taiwanese stock market lost about 17% over the week. According to Reuters, this marked the largest weekly decline for Taiwanese stocks since 1990.

Such a strong reaction is due to the semiconductor industry’s importance to the country’s economy. Taiwanese manufacturers, primarily TSMC, play a central role in global supply chains for processors used in smartphones, computers, servers, and artificial intelligence systems.

When investors began to doubt the pace of future investment in AI, it affected the entire sector, including chipmakers, equipment suppliers, and component manufacturers.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by about 7.7% over the week. South Korea’s KOSPI also suffered significant losses. During trading on November 20, Japanese and South Korean stocks fell by more than 5%.

The broad MSCI index for the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, lost about 8% over the week. This was its worst performance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

European stock markets posted slightly smaller but still significant losses. The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 ended the week down about 5.7%. The German DAX, the British FTSE 100, and other leading indices also came under pressure.

In Europe, the sell-off was not limited to technology companies. Investors sold shares in industrial firms, banks, and companies whose operations depend on global economic growth.

The situation on Asian and European stock exchanges demonstrated just how closely interconnected global financial markets are. Even if the decline is triggered by U.S. tech companies, the consequences are quickly felt by businesses in other countries that supply them with equipment, materials, energy, or financing.

Why the Tech Stock Crash Spread to Banks, Manufacturing, and Energy

One of the distinctive features of the November decline was that it gradually spread to companies not directly involved in artificial intelligence development.

On November 20, among the largest U.S. companies whose stocks were falling were banks, industrial equipment manufacturers, energy sector companies, and financial platforms.

For example, shares of Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction and industrial equipment, lost about 5% on Friday. The company also supplies equipment for power generation and backup power used by data centers.

The decline in Caterpillar’s stock price indicated that investors had begun to reassess the outlook not only for AI developers but also for companies that profit from building the infrastructure for this technology.

Banks also came under pressure. JPMorgan Chase’s stock price fell by about 3% on November 20. The market began to factor in the risks of slowing economic growth, a possible reduction in lending, and a deterioration in the financial condition of individual borrowers.

The sell-off also extended to companies associated with cryptocurrencies. After Bitcoin fell below $60,000, shares of Coinbase, Strategy, and Robinhood lost between 6% and nearly 10% in a single day.

This was part of a broader trend of investors scaling back risky investments. When markets fall simultaneously, large funds may sell even relatively stable assets to reduce leverage, meet margin calls, or increase cash reserves.

Changes in the commodities markets were an additional factor. Copper, which is widely used in power grids and data centers, experienced its sharpest weekly decline since April 2025.

Gold also fell in price, although it is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset. On November 20, its spot price dropped by 2.81%, to approximately $3,520 per troy ounce.

How Inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Decisions Exacerbated the Decline

Another factor behind the November crash was the monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve. In previous years, investors had expected that falling inflation would allow the U.S. central bank to gradually ease monetary policy. However, in 2026, inflationary pressures persisted, and Fed officials began signaling the need for further rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook stated that the current interest rate level is insufficient to curb inflation. The market began to factor in another rate hike of 0.25 percentage points during the December 8–9 meeting.

High interest rates create additional challenges for the stock market. It becomes more expensive for companies to take out loans, service debt, and finance new projects. This is particularly significant for the technology sector, where a significant portion of a company’s value depends on expected future earnings.

At the same time, rising bond yields make bonds a more attractive alternative to stocks. Investors can earn income from debt instruments without taking on as much risk as they would in the stock market.

However, during the crash itself, the opposite trend occurred: demand for U.S. Treasury bonds rose, while their yields fell. On November 20, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell by about 10 basis points to 4.95%. This meant that investors were buying government debt securities in search of protection against falling stock prices.

Thus, financial markets were reacting simultaneously to two threats: persistently high inflation and a potential economic slowdown.

For the Fed, this situation presents a difficult choice. Further rate hikes could help curb prices but would also increase the burden on businesses and financial markets. On the other hand, premature easing of monetary policy risks reigniting inflationary pressures.

How investors reacted to the crash and why the fear index spiked

The scale of the sell-off can be gauged not only by the decline in stock indices but also by the shift in investor sentiment. One of the key indicators was the VIX volatility index, often referred to as Wall Street’s fear index. It reflects the expected volatility of the S&P 500, calculated based on the cost of options.

At the close of trading on November 20, the VIX reached 35.89 points—its highest level since the tariff turmoil in April 2025. A week earlier, the index stood at around 19.3 points.

A rise in the VIX indicates that market participants expect more significant price volatility and are willing to pay a premium to protect their investments. At the same time, trading volumes surged. On November 20, approximately 25.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, while the average daily volume over the previous 20 trading sessions was 19.5 billion.

The decline also affected the vast majority of companies. On the New York Stock Exchange, the number of stocks that fell in price was nearly four times the number of those that rose. On the Nasdaq, nearly 4,000 companies saw their prices fall, while fewer than 1,000 saw their prices rise.

At the same time, large investment firms began looking for opportunities to acquire assets that had fallen in price.

In a Reuters report dated November 22, analysts noted that some market indicators were already approaching levels that historically preceded a recovery in stock prices. However, they cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the end of the crash.

Could the stock market crash escalate into a global financial crisis?

An 8–10% drop in global stock markets over the course of a week does not necessarily signal the start of a global financial crisis. However, the scale of the November sell-off is prompting investors to compare the current situation with previous periods of financial turmoil.

During the 2008 crisis, the main problem was banks’ losses stemming from mortgage loans and related financial instruments. The problems quickly spread to lending, interbank settlements, and the real economy.

In 2020, the stock market crash was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, business shutdowns, restrictions on international travel, and a sharp contraction in economic activity.

The situation in November 2026 is different. The main source of instability is currently linked to a reassessment of the technology sector’s prospects, rising financing costs, and concerns about companies’ future earnings.

However, risks to the broader economy also exist. One of these is a potential reduction in investment in artificial intelligence. If technology companies begin to revise their plans for building data centers or purchasing equipment, this will affect more than just chip manufacturers.

Construction companies, electrical equipment manufacturers, and suppliers of energy and industrial materials may see fewer orders. This, in turn, could affect employment and the pace of economic growth.

The second risk is related to the financial sector. If the stock market decline is accompanied by debt servicing problems—especially among companies that financed large-scale expansion through loans—the situation could go beyond a typical stock market correction.

The third risk is a further tightening of U.S. monetary policy. Another rate hike will increase debt servicing costs and could worsen financing conditions for businesses in various countries.

At the same time, as of November 23, there are insufficient grounds to assert that the world is already facing a crisis on the scale of 2008. Some financial market indicators remain significantly calmer than stock indices. Volatility in U.S. Treasury bonds and major currencies has not reached previous highs. This is an important distinction between a sharp stock market crash and a crisis that engulfs the entire financial system.

However, a further spread of sell-offs to debt markets, liquidity problems at banks, or a massive reduction in corporate investment could significantly alter the situation.

Read us on