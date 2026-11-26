Ukraine and the World Bank signed three financial agreements totaling $676 million to expand the “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” program and launch a new subsidized mortgage program called “eOselya,” according to the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

As part of the first phase of the agreements, Ukraine is securing a $500 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for the third expansion of the “Sustainable, Inclusive, and Environmentally Balanced Entrepreneurship” program (RISE), which will run until October 31, 2028, and will provide “5-7-9%” loans to at least 20,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, with a focus on the agricultural sector, agri-processing, and related industries.

Two additional agreements totaling $176 million—a $106 million loan from the IBRD and a $70 million grant involving the IBRD and the International Development Association (IDA)—are aimed at launching the “Sustainable, Fair, and Accessible Housing Lending” (REACH). With these funds, as part of “eOselya,” a new separate subprogram for subsidized mortgages will be launched, primarily for internally displaced persons and veterans. This subprogram will operate in parallel with the program’s existing terms and will be implemented by PJSC “Ukrfinzhytlo.”

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Ukrainian state budget received $450 million from the World Bank with support from the Government of Japan. The funds are earmarked for two areas: the development of small and medium-sized businesses and the preparation of projects for the country’s recovery. The funding was provided after Ukraine fulfilled the specified conditions and confirmed the results to the World Bank.

In 2025, 41.6% of Ukraine’s population lived below the poverty line, compared to 37% the previous year. Since the start of the full-scale war, the poverty rate has effectively doubled. These figures are provided by the World Bank.

Read us on